पृथ्वीनारायण शाहबारे बाबुराम आचार्य
दीर्घराज प्रसाईं
विशाल नेपालका निर्माता पृथ्वीनारायण शाहका पुर्खाका बारेमा सत्यतथ्य खोज अनुसन्धान गरेर बाबुराम आचार्यबाट जुन योगदान भएको छ, त्यो स्मरणीय छ । राष्ट्रनिर्माता पृथ्वीनारायण शाहका बारेमा ‘पृथ्वीनारायण शाह’ नामक पहिलो पुस्तक सूर्यविक्रम ज्ञवालीले विक्रम संवत् १९९२ (ई. १९३५) र दोस्रो संस्करण २०३३ सालमा प्रकाशित गराएका थिए । त्यसबेला बाबुराम आचार्य नेपालको इतिहासका भ्रम निराकरण गर्ने उद्देश्यबाट अभिपे्ररित भएर नेपालको इतिहासका साथै पृथ्वीनारायण शाहबारेको यथार्थ खोज अनुसन्धानमा लागेका थिए ।
आप्mनो पुस्तकको भूमिकामा उसबेला (१९९२ सालतिर) सूर्यविक्रम ज्ञवालीले लेखेका थिए– ‘रहँदा बस्दा नेपालमा इतिहासको चर्चा बढ्न थाल्यो । श्री बाबुराम आचार्यले यो काम बढाउँदै लैजानुभयो ।’ नेपालको इतिहासमा पृथ्वीनारायण शाहको पुर्खाका बारेमा खाँछा खान र मिचा खान भनेर उल्लेख गर्ने गरिएकामा त्यसबारेमा सूर्यविक्रम ज्ञवालीले लेखे– ‘शाह वंशको पूर्वपुरुष हरिहर सिंह र अजय सिंहलाई क्रमशः खाँछा र मिचा भनेको रहेछ । मगर भाषामा यी दुई शब्दको लाक्षणिक अर्थ जेठा र कान्छा हुन्छ । शाह वंशका पूर्वपुरुष मगरातमा राजा भएका हुनाले यिनीहरूलाई मगरहरूले प्रेमपूर्वक खाँछा र मिचा भनी सम्बोधन गरेको बुझिन्छ । यिनीहरूलाई पहाड–खण्डका अरू क्षत्रीय राजाहरूले आफ्नै सरह क्षत्रीय ठानेको कुरा गोर्खाका राजाहरूको उनीहरूसित बिहेवारी भएको कुराबाट प्रमाणित हुन्छ । राम शाहले गलकोटका प्रतापनारायण मल्लकी दौहित्री बिहे गरेका थिए । पृथ्वीनारायण शाहकी आमा पाल्पाकी राजकुमारी थिइन् । तर, हेमिल्टनले पृथ्वीनारायण शाहका विरोधीका कुरा सुनेर गोर्खाको राजवंश मगर भनेको कुरा स्पष्ट हुन्छ । पृथ्वीनारायण शाहका समसामयिक कवि ललीतावल्लभले आफ्नो ‘भक्त विजय’ खण्डकाव्यका आरम्भमा पृथ्वीनारायण शाहका प्रपितामह पृथ्वीपति शाहको जन्म सूर्यवंशमा भएको हो भनी लेखेका छन् । सूर्यवंश र वा चन्द्रवंशका क्षत्रीयहरूको प्राचीनकालमा हिन्दु सामाजिक व्यवस्थामा बडो आदरणीय स्थान थियो ।’
बाबुराम आचार्यले लेखेका छन्– ‘पहिलामा राम शाह र दोस्रामा राम शाही लेखिएको छ । राम शाहका उत्तराधिकारीहरूका समयमा पनि शाह र शाही दुवै उपाधिको व्यवहार देखिन्छ । पृथ्वीनारायण शाहले प्रसस्तिहरूमा सर्वत्र ‘शाह’ शब्दको व्यवहार गरेका भए पनि मोहरमा ‘शाही’ उपाधि राखेका छन् । पृथ्वीनारायण शाहका समयदेखि शाहवंशका अविवाहितापट्टिका छोरालाई ‘शाही’ र विवाहितपट्टिकालाई ‘शाह’ उपाधि व्यवहार गर्ने प्रवृत्ति देखियो । श्री ५ पृथ्वीनारायण शाहका पहिला टकमा ‘शाही’ उपाधि लेखिएको भए पनि उनका अरू मोहरका टकमा र उनका उत्तराधिकारी प्रतापसिंहदेखि पृथ्वीवीर विक्रमसम्मका मोहर र रुपैयाँहरूमा ‘शाह’ उपाधि लेखिएको देखिन्छ । परन्तु, श्री ५ त्रिभुवन वीरविक्रमका राज्यकालमा शुद्ध रूप ‘शाह’ मानेर राजकुलमा ‘शाह’ शब्दको व्यवहार हुँदै आएको छ । आधुनिक नेपालको जग पृथ्वीनारायण शाहबाट बसेकाले यसलाई ठूलो महŒव दिएर पृथ्वीनारायण शाहको देन, उनी र उनको वंशका बारेमा गहिरो अनुसन्धान गरेर लेख्ने बाबुराम आचार्य नै हुन् ।
युवराज पृथ्वीनारायण शाहको उमेर ११ वर्ष भएपछि यस वर्षभित्र उनको व्रतबन्ध भयो । रानी चन्द्रप्रभाले राजदरबारको गुह्यव्यवस्था ठीक राखेकी थिइन् । पृथ्वीनारायण शाहले पश्चिमी नेपालका चौबिसी ठकुराईहरूमा शुक्रनीति र कामदन्कीय नीतिको व्यापक प्रचलन हुनाले सम्भवतः यी नीतिग्रन्थहरूबाट समेत सरल कथाका रूपमा उनलाई नैतिक शिक्षा मौखिक दिइएको थियो । यसबाहेक रामायण, महाभारत आदि ग्रन्थहरू पनि सरल कथाका रूपमा मौखिक सुनाइन्थ्यो । उनका चीरसंगती भानु जोशी र कुलानन्द जोशी दुवै गणितज्ञ हुनाले व्यवहारका नीति र आवश्यक गणितको शिक्षा पनि उनले प्राप्त गरेका साथै क्षेत्रीय कुमारोचित्त शस्त्रविद्याको शिक्षा पनि उनले हासिल गरेका थिए । शस्त्र विद्याको क्रियात्मक शिक्षामा उनले धनुकाँण चलाउनु, खुकुरी चलाउनु, तरबार चलाउनु, भाला, वर्छा आदिको अभ्यास, घोडा चढ्नु, पौडी खेल्नु आदिमा दत्तचित्त रहन्थे । दरौंदीमा पौडी खेल्ने अभ्यास गर्न पृथ्वीनारायण शाहलाई लगाइन्थ्यो ।
इतिहासको खोज–अनुसन्धानमा इतिहास शिरोमणि बाबुराम आचार्यले नेपाल एकीकरणका सन्दर्भमा कीर्तिपुर कब्जा गर्ने परिस्थितिका बारेमा लेखेका छन्– ‘प्रसिद्ध ज्यो. कुलानन्द ढकालले युद्धका लागि साइत निकाल्न नसक्ने व्यहोरा जाहेर गरे । यसरी, शक्तिशाली भारदारहरूले तत्काल युद्धका लागि असहमत जनाए तापनि पृथ्वीनारायण शाह ज्यादै हतारिएकाले ‘तिमीले साइत नदिए बालकृष्ण जोशीबाट साइत लिउँला’ भनी साइत निकाल्ने कार्य उनलाई सुम्पे ।’
तर, लडाइँ सुरु भएको केही समयपछि ललितपुर र भक्तपुरका फौज पनि उपस्थित भए । गोर्खाको सेनालाई कान्तिपुरको सेनाले पछाडिबाट, भक्तपुरको सेनाले बीचबाट र ललितपुरको सेनाले अगाडिबाट आक्रमण गरे । ठूलो लडाइँ भयो । अथक प्रयत्न, साम, दाम, दण्ड, भेदको नीतिले कीर्तिपुर विजयपछि कान्तिपुर विजय गर्न बाटो खुल्यो । पृथ्वीनारायण शाहको नेतृत्वमा कीर्तिपुर विजयपछि आर्थिक नाकाबन्दी हटाएर आवश्यक सामग्री उपलब्ध गराउने कार्य भएकाले कान्तिपुरका जनता पनि भित्रभित्रै गोर्खाको समर्थक बन्न लागेका थिए । पृथ्वीनारायण शाहको नीति थियो कि आफूले विजय गरेका राज्यका जनताको भलो गर्नु ।
कान्तिपुर कब्जा गर्नका लागि पृथ्वीनारायण शाहले अपनाएको नीतिका बारेमा बाबुराम आचार्यले ‘पृथ्वीनारायण शाहको संक्षिप्त जीवनी’को तेस्रो भागमा लेखेका छन्– ‘कान्तिपुरका राजा, भारदार, प्रजा, सबै ईन्द्रजात्राको उत्सव मनाउन नाचगान तमासामा व्यस्त हुने हुँदा गोर्खालीहरूले त्यसै अवसरलाई उचित समय ठानी आक्रमण तयारी गर्न थाले । जयप्रकाश मल्लको हिम्मत जाँच्न विक्रम संवत् १८२५ आश्विनमा कान्तिपुर सहरको उत्तरतर्फ पर्खाल बाहिरतर्फ पर्ने ठमेल टोलमाथि आक्रमण गर्न सैनिक पठाउँदा पनि जयप्रकाश मल्लले फौजलाई धपाउन कुनै प्रयास नगरेकाले गोर्खालीहरूको हिम्मत अझ बढ्यो । पृथ्वीनारायण शाहले कान्तिपुरका भारदार तथा जनतालाई पनि उनीहरूको धनजनको सुरक्षा गरिदिने वचन दिई कूटनीतिक तरिकाबाट आफ्नो पक्षमा मिलाए । गोर्खालीहरूद्वारा कान्तिपुरको घेराउ गरी विकट परिस्थिति बनाएको हुँदा ईन्द्रजात्राको चाड मनाउने वा नमनाउने सम्बन्धमा जयप्रकाश मल्लले भारदारहरूसँग सल्लाह गरे । अन्त्यमा जात्रा भव्यताका साथ मनाई कुमारीदेवीको शक्तिले शत्रुलाई लखेट्न सहजै सकिन्छ भन्ने विश्वास लिएर उक्त चाड भव्यताका साथ मनाउने निश्चित गरे । सहरवरिपरि रहेका पर्खालका ढोकाहरू भित्रबाट बलियोसँग बन्द गरी नगरकोटी सैनिकहरू राख्ने प्रबन्ध मिलाएर उत्सव मनाउन थाले । उक्त चाड आश्विन ९ देखि १६ गतेसम्म मनाइने योजना थियो, जसमा कुमारीको रथयात्रा पनि घुमाइन्थ्यो । ज्योतिषी कुलानन्द ढकालको साइतअनुसार विक्रम संवत् १८२५ आश्विन १३ गतेको राति ३ बजे कान्तिपुर दरबारमाथि आक्रमण गर्ने योजना भयो । पृथ्वीनारायण शाहले गोर्खाली फौजलाई तीन–तीन भागमा विभाजन गरी पूर्व, पश्चिम, उत्तरतर्फबाट आक्रमण गर्ने योजना मिलाए । यसअनुसार टुँडिखेल, भीमसेनस्थान र नरदेवीबाट आक्रमण गर्न सम्पूर्ण प्रबन्ध मिलाई निश्चित साइतमा आक्रमण गरे ।’
गोर्खालीहरूले हनुमानढोका राजदरबारमा अधिकार गरेपछि रिक्त राजगद्दीमा पृथ्वीनारायण शाह विराजमान भए । उनले भाइ–भारदार तथा सेना पठाई कोहिटीबाट कुमारीको रथयात्रा यथावत् रूपमा चलाउने आदेश दिनुका साथै कुमारीदेवीलाई विधिपूर्वक पूजा गरी टीका तथा प्रसाद ग्रहण गरेकाले कान्तिपुरे जनता ज्यादै खुसी भए । उनले कान्तिपुरका जनताको नेवारी संस्कृति तथा परम्परालाई मान्यता दिएकाले जनताको दृष्टिमा जयप्रकाश मल्ल र पृथ्वीनारायण शाहमा केही अन्तर भएन । ‘बिहान उज्यालो भएपछि मात्र कान्तिपुरका सर्वसाधारण जनताले आफूलाई गोर्खाली राजाको प्रजा भएको चाल पाए । पृथ्वीनारायण शाहले जनताका घर–खेत, विर्ता, गुठी सबै थमौती गरी सबैलाई निश्चिन्त रहन झ्याली पिटाए । कान्तिपुरका जनताले पनि नयाँ राजाको भव्यता तथा हार्दिकताका साथ स्वागत गरे, विभिन्न बाजागाजाका साथ हर्षबढाइँ गरे । सर्वत्र जयकार भयो, साँझमा प्रत्येक घरमा दीपावली गरे । पृथ्वीनारायण शाहले कान्तिपुर विजय भएकै दिन अमरसिंह थापा, बाघ भीमसिंह र रामकृष्ण कुँवरलाई सरदारको पगरी पहि¥याए ।’ यसरी राष्ट्रनिर्माता पृथ्वीनारायण शाह र उनको समयका योद्धाहरूको यथार्थ घटनाहरूको खोज गरेर इतिहास निर्माणमा शिरोमणि बाबुराम आचार्यले खोज अनुसन्धान प्रस्तुत गरेर सारा भ्रमको निराकरण गर्ने काम गरे । अंग्रेजको निसानामा परिसकेका हिन्दु राज्यहरूलाई एकीकृत गरेर विश्वको एक मात्र हिन्दु अधिराज्यको रूपमा नेपाललाई विश्वव्यापी रूपमा चिनाउने राष्ट्रनिर्माता नेपालीहरूका नजरमा पृथ्वीनारायण शाह अजर अमर छन् ।
राष्ट्रिय एकीकरणको सन्दर्भमा नेपालको सिमाना पूर्वमा टिष्टा नदीसम्म पुगेपछि स्व. इमानसिंह चेम्जोङले किरातकालीन विजयपुरको इतिहासमा उल्लेख गरेका छन्, विसं १८३१ साउनमा– ‘हामी किरातवंश सत्धर्ममा मन राखी गोर्खावंशसँग एकै वंश भई मिल्नेछौं । साथै, कुनै विदेशीले तिमीहरूको राजा को हो र कहाँ छ ? भनी सोधेमा हामीहरूको राज्य गोर्खा हो, महाराज गोर्खामा छन् र हामी गोर्खावंशका हौं भनी जवाफ दिनेछौं ।’ नेपालको एकीकरण भएपछि कुनै पनि जाति, थरले परदेशी वा दोस्रो दर्जाको निरीह रैतीजस्तो भएर शासक पक्षबाट पेलिएर, आँसुका धारा बगाएर खुम्चिएर बस्नुपरेन । पृथ्वीनारायण शाहले नेपालको एकीकरण गरेपछि सबै राज्यका जाति जनजातिहरूको रीतिस्थिति, संस्कृति, धर्म, भाषा र वेषभूषालाई नेपालकै साझा सम्पत्तिका रूपमा ग्रहण गरियो । आफूले जितेका राज्यहरूमा ‘जग्गामाथि रैतीको अधिकार’ भन्ने पृथ्वीनारायण शाहको नीति भएकाले कुनै राज्यहरूका जनतामा असन्तुष्टी थिएन । अनेकौं जातीय भाषाहरूका बीचमा नेपाली भाषा प्रचलित भइसकेकाले नेपालीहरूको साझा भाषाको रूपमा स्वतः रूपान्तरित भएको हो । विशाल नेपालको निर्माणमा खुला आकाशजस्तै स्वतन्त्र भएर सबै जातजाति मिलेर नेपालको राष्ट्रिय एकीकरणको संरक्षण गर्न सबै एक हुनु नै हामी विभिन्न जातजातिको गौरव हो । विशाल नेपालको एकीकरण भएको अवस्थामा पृथ्वीनारायण शाहको देहावसानपछि पनि नेपाली सेनाहरूको मनोबलमा कुनै कमी आएको थिएन । युगपुरुष पृथ्वीनारायण शाह सम्पूर्ण नेपाल र नेपाली जनताका भाग्यनिर्माता र गौरव हुन् । उनको सन्देश थियो– ‘मेरा साना दुःखले आज्र्याको मुलुक होइन, सबै जातको फूलबारी हो, सबैलाई चेतना भया ।’ यस्तो वीरता र सार्वभौम स्वतन्त्रताको इतिहास बोकेको यो नेपाल अधिराज्य हो । यस्तो गौरवमय इतिहास बोकेको राष्ट्रका निर्माताको जन्म दिन र राष्ट्रिय एकता दिवसलाई केही व्यक्ति र राजनीतिक दलहरूको सनकमा खारेज गरे । अतः हामी नेपाली, जो जहाँ छौं, उमंगका साथ नेपालको राष्ट्रिय गौरव कायम राख्न पुस २७ गते सगौरव राष्ट्रिय एकता दिवस तथा पृथ्वी जयन्ती भव्य रूपमा मनाउनु पृथ्वीनारायणप्रति सच्चा सम्मान हुनेछ ।
Dirgha Raj Prasai
Prithvi Narayan Shah, the unifier of Nepal is the pride of Nepal. The prince Prithvi Narayan Shah was born in Gorkha in 27 Poush, 1779 BS. From 1768 AD, ‘Nepal’ became a common shelter for all people around the Himavatkhanda. More than 54 Hindu states were united into Nepal under the guardianship of the great king Prithvi Narayan Shah. Nepal became the common mother land for all Nepalese people spread around the globe. It was almost 100 years earlier than Germany and Italy were unified and the Meiji dynasty was restored (1868). Prithvi Narayan Shah had unified 54 small fiefdoms to build a large, expanded into Greater Nepal. American citizens never forget the history of Gorge Washington, who gave freedom to them from the British imperialism and united the United State of America,. Then before almost 30 years, Nepal was unified (1768). So, Prithvi Narayan Shah is the memorial pride of Nepal.
The British Empire, spreading in Asia and getting hold in India had eyed on mountainous region i.e. Nepal. It was not an easy task to fight against the British imperialistic force in the mid 18th century. As the culture, the religion and the nationality was in a danger, which compelled Prithvi Narayan Shah to unify the Greater Nepal, including the many small Hindu states and protected Buddhism and other religions too. Prithvi Narayan Shah had kept the originality of mountainous Nepal by holding the Moon-Sun depicting flag to wave, which obliged all the Nepalese in the world.
The creator of this nation, Prithvi Narayan Shah had pointed out in His golden Message-‘This is not the nation gained by my trifle efforts, this is the garden of all kinds of flowers, and may all be aware of this.’ So, each and every citizen of Nepal is the equal owner of this country. But, after the uprising of 2006, the so-called revolutionaries, the traitors smashed the statue of the Prithvi Narayan Shah, and insulted him and called off the birth anniversary of the late king as a day of national unity in Poush 27. Prithvi Narayan Shah is always memorial to all Nepalese people who had fought against imperialist forces to save his sovereign-land. So, there must be regularized respectfully the birth memory of Prithvi Narayan Shah and national Unity day in Nepal.
The Gorkha King Prithvi Narayan Shah declared ‘Kathmandu’ as a capital and ‘Nepal’ as a Kingdom and but not Gorkha. Prithvi Narayan Shah not only brought caste- and ethnicity-based states under the umbrella of Nepal, but also laid a solid foundation for the modern state. Nepal was a-‘yam between two boulders’ (Dui Dunga Beech Ko Tarul) suggesting the need for a delicate balance of relationship between its two big neighbors, a fundamental rule of Nepal’s foreign policy even now. Prithvi Narayan Shah’s warning quote “both the bribe givers and takers are enemies of nation” is most repeated Nepalese slogan today.
The historical event says- after capturing the Kirtipur, an English Platoon of 2,400 under the leadership of Col. Killok was chased away from Sindhuli with the support from Com. Ram Krishna Kunwar, Dev Narayan Magar and others. Then, Prithvi Narayan Shah came to Kathmandu, in course of creating greater Nepal. After winning Kathmandu he sat on the royal throne at Hanuman Dhoka with the help of Jhyagal Gurung after receiving a ‘Tika’ from Kumari (Shakya living Goddess). To maintain the pride of this place, he did everything that could be done to create a greater Nepal. With the support of all difference castes including Magar, Gurung, Sherpa, Bahun, Chetri, Newar, Kami, Damai, Sarki etc. Prithvi Narayan Shah contributed to extend this nation-Tista in the East, Kangada in the West and Ganges in the South.
Prithvi Narayan Shah’s policy of ‘Rights of inheritors over the land’- (Jagga Mathi Raitiko Adhikar) has heralded a tremendous influence over the people. The culture, tradition, religion, religious rituals, language and attires of all ethnic groups of the nation was accepted as a common property for co-existence after the unification. Nepali language had become extensive among people of other castes, so it was transformed as the government’s official language and common language of use among the Nepalese. Instead of Gorkha, the name-Kingdom of Nepal was proclaimed. There were no forcible acts to this effect. Prithvi Narayan was common leaders of all Hindus and Buddhists, castes and tribes.
A strong unitary sovereign nation was created with the involvement of the indigenous people. The indigenous people will accept the existence of a unitary state to remain protected from the danger posed by our northern and southern neighbors. The culture remains intact that ties the indigenous tribes together to survive in harmony, and the Nepalese common language which is understood by all. World famous national flag is Nepalese ethnic groups’ story of pride. From the unification, the attractive national attire is Nepalese people’s identity.
It is notable that the very exercise of Nepal as an independent country was made possible only because of geographical situation of the region by Prithvi Narayan Shah alongside the committed, dedicated and trusted ministers and generals belonging to the various origins. Very surprisingly, Nepal was able to stand its ground as an independent, unique and powerful multi-ethnics state situated in the lap of the Himalayas, even in such a vulnerable situation where such extreme colonial encroachment in South Asia was rife. People of different ethnic backgrounds seemed to have united under the umbrella of the newly emergent Nepal. In many cases, a practical policy, offering dependent states to smaller friendly principalities was adopted by the great king Prithvi Narayan Shah.
After 2006, Nepali Congress, CPN (UML) and Maoists, in the name Loktantra, kept everyone under illusion and through threat and intimidation forced them to take part in the uprising. The leaders of the so-called big parties have done nothing except treason. Since the 12-point agreement reached in November 2005, at the direction of Indian investigative organization ‘RAW’, NC, UML and Maoists have risked Nepal’s nationality and democracy. The issues of secularism, republic and federalism incorporated in the 12-point agreement are not their agendas rather a mission of CIA, RAW, European nations and Christians. The Brahmin leaders of Congress, UML and Maoist including various NGOs and INGOs) have with support of foreign tools and resources become active and betrayed this holy land under the direction of foreigners.
Due to the proclamation of secularism, republic and federalism, Nepal is now facing several problems like mistrust, conflict and confrontation. ‘Let the darkness of ignorance be replaced by the light of knowledge.’-(Sanskrit) This message is for every individual and enriches one’s own knowledge and enlightenment. If we in reach our level of understanding, many of the problems would be automatically resolved. First of all, the traitors and corrupts from 2006, should be punished. Then, we Nepalese people can adjust our way of prosperous life. To keep intact Nepal’s sovereignty with unity, stability there must be formed leadership by maintaining coordination and balance between nationality, monarchy and democracy restoring the identified symbol of Nepal the world Hindu kingdom.
